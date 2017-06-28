There is a phenomenon in this world that occurs only to a specific subset of the population only under the right circumstances: When you are a middle-aged man of a certain bearing, and you put a baseball cap on your head, and that thing fails to secure snugly on your dome and instead sits oddly on top of it, almost as if floating, you have created Dad Hat.

Dad Hat is something that many managers and especially square players of the 1970s and '80s bore with pride; behold Jim Leyland, perhaps its greatest example. And while Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau is not a major league skipper, he did give us a taste on Wednesday afternoon (alongside new Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler) of what it would look like if he did—and folks, it is glorious.

Thibs' Twins hat is so delicately balanced on its head that it may fly off without any warning. It's Peak Little League Coach. Picture Thibs, voice hoarse from yelling at the umpire about having some consistency with the strike zone, exhorting his players to give him max effort. Thibs, leaving his starter in to throw 160 pitches through six innings of a meaningless late August game. Thibs, preaching the importance of hitting the cut-off man. Thibs, yelling at an opposing hitter to get out of the box already and stop admiring his damn home run.

How much more Dad Hat could it be? The answer is none. None more Dad Hat.