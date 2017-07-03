Sports bucket list: What are the must-see sporting events and venues?

1. Free-agent running back DeAngelo Williams, who has played for the Panthers and Steeleres, made his professional wrestling debut at last night's TNA pay-per-view, Slammiversary. Williams and tag team partner, Moose, defeated Eli Drake and Chris Adonis.

The 34-year-old Williams did have a slight problem, however, when he tried to jump off the top rope and onto one of his opponents who was on a table.

This is why you start at the bottom, train, and learn from a pro @DeAngeloRB pic.twitter.com/ViP219sJMg — WNN (@nickmaraldo) July 3, 2017

A scripted win is a scripted win, though, and Williams took the botched spot in stride.

This is what happens when it's real and people think it's fake 👀but the money is real https://t.co/SA1R60mqB6 — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 3, 2017

2. This is what happens when the President of the United States tweets a WWE GIF/meme.

3. Social media legends, Paul Bissonnette, aka, BizNasty2Point0, took to Instagram yesterday to pay homage to his Speedo.

4. Here's something for young Dodgers star, Cody Bellinger: The best baseball moments in Seinfeld history.

5. Yesterday was Larry David's birthday. It would feel wrong if we didn't celebrate it in some way, so let's remember the time he took out Shaq.

6. This is not a paid endorsement. I'm just telling you this because I love you.

Very important PSA. A post shared by JimmyTraina (@jimmytraina) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since it's 4th of July weekend, it fees like we should feature the Real American, Hulk Hogan here. Let's go waaaaay back to 1985 when Hogan tried to whip Mean Gene Oklerlund into shape.

