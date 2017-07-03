Traina Thoughts: NFL RB DeAngelo Williams makes pro wrestling debut
The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.
1. Free-agent running back DeAngelo Williams, who has played for the Panthers and Steeleres, made his professional wrestling debut at last night's TNA pay-per-view, Slammiversary. Williams and tag team partner, Moose, defeated Eli Drake and Chris Adonis.
That match was INSANE! @MooseNation69 @DeAngeloRB @TheEliDrake @ChrisAdonis #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/WD2RGxGeen— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 3, 2017
The 34-year-old Williams did have a slight problem, however, when he tried to jump off the top rope and onto one of his opponents who was on a table.
This is why you start at the bottom, train, and learn from a pro @DeAngeloRB pic.twitter.com/ViP219sJMg— WNN (@nickmaraldo) July 3, 2017
A scripted win is a scripted win, though, and Williams took the botched spot in stride.
This is what happens when it's real and people think it's fake 👀but the money is real https://t.co/SA1R60mqB6— DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 3, 2017
2. This is what happens when the President of the United States tweets a WWE GIF/meme.
3. Social media legends, Paul Bissonnette, aka, BizNasty2Point0, took to Instagram yesterday to pay homage to his Speedo.
I've been through thick and thin with this speedo. Mostly thin, and short, but I have an ass like a sewing machine and my tongue game 💯. But that's beside the point. This speedo has seen the top of mountains for Ice Bucket Challenges. It's seen oceans to mostly just float there and urinate because I was too lazy to walk to the public restrooms. Side pieces come and go, but this speedo has stayed by my side. So here's to you Laquisha, that's what a I call my speedo. Happy 4 year anniversary. #HappyCanadaDay #HappyFreeAgencyDay #relationshipgoals
4. Here's something for young Dodgers star, Cody Bellinger: The best baseball moments in Seinfeld history.
5. Yesterday was Larry David's birthday. It would feel wrong if we didn't celebrate it in some way, so let's remember the time he took out Shaq.
6. This is not a paid endorsement. I'm just telling you this because I love you.
7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since it's 4th of July weekend, it fees like we should feature the Real American, Hulk Hogan here. Let's go waaaaay back to 1985 when Hogan tried to whip Mean Gene Oklerlund into shape.
Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here