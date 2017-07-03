Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: NFL RB DeAngelo Williams makes pro wrestling debut

Jimmy Traina
Monday July 3rd, 2017

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Free-agent running back DeAngelo Williams, who has played for the Panthers and Steeleres, made his professional wrestling debut at last night's TNA pay-per-view, Slammiversary. Williams and tag team partner, Moose, defeated Eli Drake and Chris Adonis.

The 34-year-old Williams did have a slight problem, however, when he tried to jump off the top rope and onto one of his opponents who was on a table. 

A scripted win is a scripted win, though, and Williams took the botched spot in stride.

2. This is what happens when the President of the United States tweets a WWE GIF/meme.

3. Social media legends, Paul Bissonnette, aka, BizNasty2Point0, took to Instagram yesterday to pay homage to his Speedo.

4. Here's something for young Dodgers star, Cody Bellinger: The best baseball moments in Seinfeld history.

5. Yesterday was Larry David's birthday. It would feel wrong if we didn't celebrate it in some way, so let's remember the time he took out Shaq.

6. This is not a paid endorsement. I'm just telling you this because I love you.

Very important PSA.

A post shared by JimmyTraina (@jimmytraina) on

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since it's 4th of July weekend, it fees like we should feature the Real American, Hulk Hogan here. Let's go waaaaay back to 1985 when Hogan tried to whip Mean Gene Oklerlund into shape.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here

 

