Extra Mustard

Carmelo Anthony is the only active NBA player Adam Silver follows on Instagram

2:52 | NBA
What Phil Jackson's departure means for Carmelo Anthony, Knicks' free agency prospects
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Not to say there is any discernible drama here, but some clever Reddit users have determined an interesting thing about Adam Silver’s Instagram account, which we felt was worth discussing.

Silver follows 56 people as of this posting, and just one of those people is a currently active NBA player, and that person is Carmelo Anthony.

How should we interpret this? Silver’s official, public account also follows people like Kobe Bryant, Common, Sage Steele, Swin Cash, Mark Cuban, Vivek Ranadive, Dikembe Mutombo, and all the NBA team accounts. But he can’t even follow, like, LeBron?

The leading clubhouse theory: Silver is in Melo’s DMs right now lobbying him to waive his no-trade clause with spam messages.

More importantly, why doesn’t Melo even follow back?

Makes you think...

[reddit]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters