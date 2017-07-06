Extra Mustard

Dirk Nowitzki's reported two-year, $10 million deal has Twitter up in arms

Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

ESPN reported Thursday that Dirk Nowitzki is close to signing a two-year, $10 million deal to remain with the Mavericks. 

After all the cash that has been thrown at NBA players over the past week, many fans felt that contract was an insult to the future Hall of Famer.

The 19-year veteran, who averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, has taken pay cuts before to help Mark Cuban and the Mavericks with cap flexibility. This seemed to make many fans even angrier. The result was a slew of funny tweets about Dirk's financial status and more.

One fan, though, thinks he knows what the small contracts are all about.

