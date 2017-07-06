ESPN reported Thursday that Dirk Nowitzki is close to signing a two-year, $10 million deal to remain with the Mavericks.

After all the cash that has been thrown at NBA players over the past week, many fans felt that contract was an insult to the future Hall of Famer.

The 19-year veteran, who averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, has taken pay cuts before to help Mark Cuban and the Mavericks with cap flexibility. This seemed to make many fans even angrier. The result was a slew of funny tweets about Dirk's financial status and more.

Dirk Nowitzki gotta be one of the most disrespected NBA superstars of modern times. Kobe cashed out in the twilight years. Dirk on EBT. — Trey F. (@RalphRudeSays) July 6, 2017

I remember the year Chandler Parsons ate caviar for post-game meals and Dirk brought in bagged lunches — Dub (@WMsDiary) July 6, 2017

Dirk Nowitizki is the definition of franchise team player. He took so many pay cuts for the Mavs and the front office only gave him H-Barnes — MJ (@MylesJ2b) July 6, 2017

Dirk gonna be sleeping in a cardboard box trying to help the Mavs be a 7th seed at best https://t.co/HV8x10Vyl0 — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) July 6, 2017

They robbing Dirk. No pistol or nothing smh https://t.co/XDxW7Gl3gH — Yogi (@HugeHefner_) July 6, 2017

Dirk's a sucker. A wonderfully talented basketball player, but a bit of a sucker. — Farhan (@eferything) July 6, 2017

Milo Teodosic is getting paid more per year than Dirk Nowitzki. Let that sink in... 😶 — Murray Baker (@TheLakersAddict) July 6, 2017

Mark Cuban should be arrested for what he has done to Dirk. — LeBron Gaines (@GainesTweets) July 6, 2017

Mark Cuban, a billionaire, robs Dirk every year so he can sign Parsons, Matthews, and Barnes to max deals and people really cheer that on. — Cameron (@ThatManCam) July 6, 2017

Don't think this is the last check dirk is going to cash from the mavs. He's going to get like 25 mil next yr to be a towel boy lol https://t.co/5h88fqhrW2 — Jiggy Hernangomez (@JahofWL) July 6, 2017

Dirk really took a paycut as if the Mavs are contending for a title LMAO — Captain Levi (@MikeHanzo_) July 6, 2017

"I didn't screw Dirk. Dirk screwed Dirk."

Marc Cuban https://t.co/lrYvKcekBQ — Unknown (@d_weezy) July 6, 2017

One fan, though, thinks he knows what the small contracts are all about.