Extra Mustard

Chris Christie's audition to replace Mike Francesa on WFAN is going great

Jon Tayler
28 minutes ago

New Jersey governor and failed 2016 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie is a man of many interests, from Bruce Springsteen to hugging Jerry Jones at Cowboys games to going on beach trips during a government shutdown that prevented the public from using those same beaches. But Christie is also a sports talk radio enthusiast: He's co-hosted WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" morning drive show several times over the last year and earned the ire of the entire city of Philadelphia by calling Eagles fans "angry, awful people" and saying that the Phillies' park is "not safe for civilized people." And all of that bluster has paid off: Last week, it was announced that Christie would be auditioning to replace venerable sports pontificator Mike Francesa when the latter retires from his afternoon show at the end of the year.

Christie's first day behind the mic came today, and as you can imagine for a man whose approval rating is hovering in the low teens and has been embroiled in scandal after scandal as he finishes out his second and final term as governor, he's gotten a very positive response from the callers.

Chris Christie may not be much of a politician, but he's definitely got the blowhard sports radio host thing down.

