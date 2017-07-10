The seventh season of Game of Thrones begins on July 16. The hit HBO shows has previously snuck in a few celebrity appearances as extras on the show and the new season will have no shortage of star power.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and rock star Brent Hinds have previously been reported as familiar faces to expect somewhere in the background of the new season. The new season will be based on George R.R. Martin's The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Snydergaard confirmed that he will be making an appearance.

Here's what we know about the upcoming cameo by Noah Syndergaard and why Conor McGregor may not be on the show:

Noah Syndergaard

The New York Mets ace's flowing blond locks will be on display as Syndergaard plays a Lannister soldier in the series. In an interview with SI's Maggie Gray back in April, Syndergaard kept his lips sealed a bit about his role but says that his character either gets killed or kills someone. After the 2016 season, Syndergaard traveled to Spain to film in the village of Cáceres. He said his character has no lines.

#GOT A post shared by Noah Syndergaard (@nsyndergaard) on Nov 27, 2016 at 8:08am PST

Syndergaard said that he wanted to take a couple swords home with him but was not allowed to take any props from the set.

Before leaving the SI studios, Syndergaard played a game of assigning a Game of Thrones character to each member of the Mets rotation.

The Mets rotation as Game of Thrones characters, according to Noah Syndergaard pic.twitter.com/s6XU06xk8D — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 13, 2017

Conor McGregor

The UFC star is currently preparing to fight Floyd Mayweather for his exhibition boxing match in Las Vegas on August 26. Back in December, a GoT fansite is reporting that he’ll be pirate but then denied that he was ever going to be on the show.

“That was everywhere and I’ve never even heard about it!” McGregor said. “I heard about it once after [a fight] … backstage in the dressing room. [UFC brass, including Dana White, were] in front of me and they were saying ‘these [vistors] want you to be in Game of Thrones.’ I’m banged up, my shin’s in a heap, I’ve been kicking his knee’s straight for 25 minutes, my leg’s in bits, and he’s trying to offer me a Game of Thrones role. And I’m saying, ‘Listen, come at me with sh– I want to hear, I’m not trying to be in show business, I’m trying to be in the fight business.

"Come at me with a real number to fight again," he added. "So that was the only time I ever heard the [words] Games of Thrones. And it went everywhere like months later! So I don’t know where that came from. But I’ve never been in contact with nobody from Game of Thrones and now I’m starring in Game of f—ing Thrones!”

Much of the confusion surrounding McGregor possibly making a cameo also stems from an appearance on FOX Sports Live by UFC President Dana White, who said, "“I knew that a few months ago that they were interested in putting him in the show. I’m glad he did it. It’ll be great.”

Executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been pretty mum on details surrounding the new season so only time will tell if Syndergaard is the lone athlete cameo on the show's new season.