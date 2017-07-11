Aaron Judge: The new face of baseball?

Social media can be so exhausting. Take the case of Aaron Judge. The Yankees rookie is having an outstanding rookie season: .329 batting average (third in the AL), 30 home runs (first in MLB), 66 RBIs (second in the AL), 75 runs scored second in MLB).

However, Monday night, in front of a big audience, Judge hit a bunch of long home runs off of a batting practice pitcher in a non-game setting and many people delcared him, "The Face of Baseball."

Take machine alert: Aaron Judge is sports' new recognizable baseball face: https://t.co/UVZPvoS4tQ — Gabriel Baumgaertner (@gbaumgaertner) July 11, 2017

Aaron Judge gonna be that face of baseball we're always talking about. Total stud + the Yankees stimulus package. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 11, 2017

There is a new face of baseball and his name is Aaron Judge. — Terry Foster (@TerryFoster971) July 11, 2017

The MLB can stop searching for the next face of baseball. pic.twitter.com/Pa7HrvajMW — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) July 11, 2017

Aaron Judge is ridiculous. Baseball has been struggling for superstars for a while now. The new face of baseball has arrived #homerunderby — Jayk Purdy (@jaykpurdy) July 11, 2017

#AaronJudge's HR Derby win is the latest evidence that he is becoming the newest face of baseball: https://t.co/xoh35BxRur pic.twitter.com/9JmGdk9WI4 — SBJ/SBD (@sbjsbd) July 11, 2017

Is Aaron Judge better than Mike Trout ? No.

Is Aaron Judge the "new face of baseball" Yes. — Alex (@alexdavid12) July 11, 2017

Aaron Judge is going to save Major League Baseball one Home Run at a time. MLB Needed a face of the sport. He gave it to them... — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) July 11, 2017

Did Aaron Judge just become the face of baseball over night.... — Boucher, Braydon (@braydon_116) July 11, 2017

Forget Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge might just be the new face of baseball. — Brian Lester (@BLester1993) July 11, 2017

After this happened, the "let's pump the brakes" crowd came in hot, especially the Mike Trout fans.

Aaron Judge wins the homerun derby and now people are calling him the face of baseball? lets calm the hell down guys — Kevin Sterling (@k_sterling) July 11, 2017

This whole talk about Judge being the face of baseball is bs. Takes consistency to be called that and a half of season doesn't count — Matthew Chaidez (@mchaidy8) July 11, 2017

Todd Frazier was once the next face of baseball......I can't believe the media is dogging Trout like this! OVER FIVE YEARS AS THE BEST! pic.twitter.com/oaogQF4F55 — Retooled for 2017 (@chazlong21) July 11, 2017

People talking about judge being the face of baseball now, Calm down. Still needs to prove himself — John Wagener (@JohnSwagener) July 11, 2017

Every year we do this same face of baseball crap. It was Trout/Harper then Bryant/Lindor, now Judge. Who will it be next year? Moncada? — Gil (@cotuisano_) July 11, 2017

Mike Trout need to get out of Anaheim, they’re already saying Aaron Judge is the face of baseball — 🇭🇹 (@Adonis_Esquire) July 11, 2017

Trout, Harper, Betts, Bryant, Kershaw. The whole "new face of baseball" thing is a joke. Call it what it is. Most important Yankee. — Todd Brommelkamp (@ToddBrommelkamp) July 11, 2017

When @MikeTrout hears everyone talking about Judge being the face of baseball pic.twitter.com/fUUKRfRWHR — Preston Ross (@PrestonRoss7) July 11, 2017

So, let's settle this debate once and for all.