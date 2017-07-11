Extra Mustard

Twitter is fighting about whether Aaron Judge is now the 'Face of Baseball'

3:30 | MLB
Aaron Judge: The new face of baseball?
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

Social media can be so exhausting. Take the case of Aaron Judge. The Yankees rookie is having an outstanding rookie season: .329 batting average (third in the AL), 30 home runs (first in MLB), 66 RBIs (second in the AL), 75 runs scored second in MLB).

However, Monday night, in front of a big audience, Judge hit a bunch of long home runs off of a batting practice pitcher in a non-game setting and many people delcared him, "The Face of Baseball." 

After this happened, the "let's pump the brakes" crowd came in hot, especially the Mike Trout fans.

So, let's settle this debate once and for all.

 
