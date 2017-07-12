Reds minor league team to host Bob Ross night

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Some of the best promotions in sports come from minor league baseball teams doing anything to put butts in the seats on a nightly basis.

The Daytona Tortugas, the Class A advanced affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, have come up with a gem of a promotion.

This Saturday, the Tortugas (yeah, I had to look up what a Tortuga was) will host Bob Ross night. If you are not familiar with Bob Ross, who was a landscape painter and had the best afro this side of Dr. J., check out some of his work here.

Ross hosted the "Joy of Painting" on PBS from 1983 and 1994. He died at age 52 in 1995.

For ONLY $20, get a ticket to the game AND this special Bob Ross Night T-Shirt. Call 386-257-3172 to get your ticket and t-shirt now! pic.twitter.com/1uwRQ33wEk — Daytona Tortugas (@daytonatortugas) July 11, 2017

For only $35, fans who sign up for the promotion will receive a game ticket, paint supplies, and a Bob Ross bobblehead. The first 1,000 fans in attendance for the game against the Clearwater Threshers, will receive a bobblehead anyway.

And if you want to get your drink on, add $5 to your purchase to get two wine vouchers.

If you are not into the whole painting thing, spend $20 and get a ticket and a Bob Ross night t-shirt.