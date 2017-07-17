Where will LeBron James be playing in 2018?

1. LeBron James seems to be fully over his NBA Finals loss to the Warriors. Sure, we saw him recently singing some classic Michael Jackson while smoking a cigar at an exotic location (or just a beach).

But it was his very aggressive solo mirror dance following a workout on Sunday that really let us know LeBron is thoroughly enjoying his summer.

LeBron James' weekend at the gym. Doing work, eh? pic.twitter.com/4zde3eZTBS — TalkBasket (@TalkBasket) July 17, 2017

​2. The two very young boys interviewing Texans teammates, J.J. Watt and Brian Cushing, about their respective bloody faces, is outstanding.

The kid reporters are BACK! 🎤🎙🎥



The first question is...who had the better bloody face play, @JJWatt or @BrianCushing56? 😂😂😂 #KidReporter pic.twitter.com/H4OIt2f3wb — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 17, 2017

3. White Sox pitcher Derek Holland not only pulled off the behind-back-grab yesterday, but he also did the throw-the-ball-while-it's-in-the-mitt-to-first-base move. And all while wearing one of the great throwback uniforms in all of baseball.

Gotta get the out anyway you can pic.twitter.com/TJQ8O9XNMN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 16, 2017

4. You might have heard that Game of Thrones returned to HBO last night. Here are odds, via, Betonline.AG, on who will be the End of Season 7 Iron Throne Holder:

Cersei Lannister -500

Daenerys Targaryen +350

Gendry +1200

Jon Snow +500

Tyrion Lannister +1200

Sansa Stark +2000

Petyr Baelish +1200

Jamie Lannister +2200

Arya Stark +2000

Bran or Benjen Stark +2000

Theon Greyjoy +5000

Yara Greyjoy +5000

Davos Seaworth +6600

Lyanna Mormont +6600

The Night King +2000

Varys +6600

Euron Greyjoy +4000

Qyburn +10000

Brienne of Tarth +15000

Samwell Tarly +15000

Tormund Giantsbane +15000

Melisandre +15000

Ellaria Sand +15000

Sandor or Gregor Clegane +15000

Jorah Mormont +15000

Jaqen H'ghar +20000

Olenna Tyrell +20000

Grey Worm +20000

Bronn of the Blackwater +20000

Podrick Payne +20000

Daario Naharis +20000

Missandei +25000

Meera Reed +30000

Gilly +30000

5. The first Aaron Judge flaw has been exposed (if this is real and not Photoshopped).

I want this on everyone's TL pic.twitter.com/JORn6qtpj4 — Red Sox Junkies (@RedSoxJunkies) July 17, 2017

6. Not sure about this.

ICYMI: @HBO_Films released a first look photo of Al Pacino starring as football coach Joe Paterno https://t.co/dQnXDE3Q4s pic.twitter.com/L8Vf2F0XmF — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 17, 2017

7. Watch the clip below and keep an eye on the top right side of the video. Then read the story of how this was a $200,000 selfie disaster.

8. Check out my new podcast, "Off The Board." In Episode 1, my colleague, Richard Deitsch joined the show to talk about a slew of media news including: Katie Nolan future, the state of FS1, the reason ESPN has lost subscribers, Barstool Sports possibly teaming with FS1 and much more. The second third of the podcast features an interview with WWE superstar, Seth Rollins, who talks about The Rock, what happened when he won the title at Wrestlemania 31 and more. You can listen below or download (and subscribe) the podcast on iTunes or on SoundCloud.

9. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Phantasio wrestled one match and one watch only. It might have been the greatest two-and-a-half minutes in WWE history. The commentary alone by Gorilla Monsoon and Jim Ross was Hall of Fame worthy.

