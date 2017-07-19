Extra Mustard

Watch: Yankees' minor league bat dog interrupts game to try to play fetch

Jon Tayler
2 hours ago

If you're a baseball connoisseur, then you're likely aware of Derby and Rookie, the two adorable dogs who function as bat retrievers for the Trenton Thunder, the Double A affiliate of the Yankees. A father-son Golden Retriever duo, Derby and Rookie are tasked with fetching bats and water and are also a constant presence at Thunder games, to the (likely) delight of everyone.

On Tuesday, fans of the Yankees' Triple A team in Scranton Wilkes Barre got to experience the joy of a dog at the park when the Thunder let Rookie work as the bat dog for a game between the Rail Riders and the Norfolk Tides. But they also got an unexpected treat, as documented by Conor Foley of the Scranton Times Tribune: Rookie indulging his basic dog instincts to try to play fetch with a baseball thrown from the home plate umpire to the pitcher.

Playing fetch mid-game may not be part of Rookie's official responsibilities, but we can all agree that, no matter what, he's still a very good dog.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters