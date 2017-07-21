Losing is no fun. Getting beat up by your own fans after losing is, uh, a lot worse.

That's exactly what Nikola Trujic is claiming happened to him. Trujic, who plays for Serbian soccer side FK Vojvodina, said he was attacked by his team's fans after the side lost a UEFA Europa League qualifying match in Slovakia.

FIFPro, the world soccer player's union, released a statement immediately following the game claiming "a group of the Serbian club's supporters was able to gain access to the away team's (Vojvodina) changing room, before intimidating and physically assaulting the player."

"They caught me by the neck, I got a blow to my head," Trujic told Serbian media.

Vojvodina lost the match 2-0 to Ruzemberok, which knocked Vojvodina out of qualifying by a 3-2 aggregate score.