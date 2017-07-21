Extra Mustard

Someone Made a Summer League Blooper Reel and It’s Amazing

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

There’s good basketball, there’s bad basketball, and there’s Summer League basketball.

A kind YouTube user was thoughtful enough to put the worst plays from the NBA’s July Summer League games (in Orlando, Utah and Las Vegas) into one convenient mix.

You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll get worried when Josh Jackson shoots a nasty airball, but be happy again when Przemek Karnowski throws behind the back touch passes to nobody.

Summer League is fun, but the basketball isn’t always great. And so it goes.

