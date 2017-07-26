Extra Mustard

Can You Guess the Ages of These Athletes?

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

We are all aging, second by second. Well, that’s a little grim. Put more generally, as we’ve grown older, we’ve also witnessed our favorite athletes (and least favorite ones, too) grow older with us.

Time, however, is a malleable thing in relation to the lives of others. Today in the offices of Sports Illustrated, there was a realization that guessing the ages of active athletes, particularly the older ones, is pretty hard to do with accuracy.

And, alas, this quiz was born.

Take a guess or two. It’s harder than you think!

 
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters