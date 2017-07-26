Here Are the Top 5 Rated QBs in Madden NFL 18

The NFL Is Starting to Realize It Can't Continue Being 'No Fun League'

EA Sports released its top 5 quarterbacks in Madden NFL 18 on Wednesday. The top-rated QB should be a suprise to no one, but the rest of the top five is perfect fodder NFL fans craving debate in these summer months.

1. Tom Brady - 99

At age 40, Brady is playing arguably the best football of his career. He recently topped The MMQB's rankings of the best 400 NFL players, and after his heroic comeback in Super Bowl LI, this shouldn't be much of a shock.

2. Aaron Rodgers - 98

A good portion of NFL fans will argue that A-Rod is better than Brady, and this ranking suggests that the powers that be at EA Sports think the race is tight. Equipped with arguably the strongest arm in the NFL, Rodgers has a 97 throw on the run rating.

3. Matt Ryan - 96

It's not often that the reigning NFL MVP is the third-highest rater player at his own position. Ryan enjoyed a terrific—and resurgent—2016 season; his Madden NFL 17 rating was initially 84.

4. Drew Brees - 92

The Saints' recent struggles have relegated Brees to under-the-radar status, but this fantasy legend continues to produce. Brees passed for more than 5,000 yards in 2016 for the fourth time in his career and, at 38, has shown no signs of slowing down.

5. Ben Roethlisberger - 91

When he's healthy, it's hard to argue that Ben Roethlisberger isn't one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL. The 35-year-old remains lethal outside the pocket and has developed an unparalleled chemistry with receiver Antonio Brown.