Extra Mustard

Here Are the Top 5 Rated QBs in Madden NFL 18

1:36 | NFL
The NFL Is Starting to Realize It Can't Continue Being 'No Fun League'
icon
The SI Staff
an hour ago

EA Sports released its top 5 quarterbacks in Madden NFL 18 on Wednesday. The top-rated QB should be a suprise to no one, but the rest of the top five is perfect fodder NFL fans craving debate in these summer months. 

1. Tom Brady - 99

At age 40, Brady is playing arguably the best football of his career. He recently topped The MMQB's rankings of the best 400 NFL players, and after his heroic comeback in Super Bowl LI, this shouldn't be much of a shock.

2. Aaron Rodgers - 98

A good portion of NFL fans will argue that A-Rod is better than Brady, and this ranking suggests that the powers that be at EA Sports think the race is tight. Equipped with arguably the strongest arm in the NFL, Rodgers has a 97 throw on the run rating. 

3. Matt Ryan - 96

It's not often that the reigning NFL MVP is the third-highest rater player at his own position. Ryan enjoyed a terrific—and resurgent—2016 season; his Madden NFL 17 rating was initially 84. 

4. Drew Brees - 92

The Saints' recent struggles have relegated Brees to under-the-radar status, but this fantasy legend continues to produce. Brees passed for more than 5,000 yards in 2016 for the fourth time in his career and, at 38, has shown no signs of slowing down.

5. Ben Roethlisberger - 91

When he's healthy, it's hard to argue that Ben Roethlisberger isn't one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL. The 35-year-old remains lethal outside the pocket and has developed an unparalleled chemistry with receiver Antonio Brown. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters