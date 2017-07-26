Ric Flair says respect is mutual between WWE wrestlers, sports figures

We're all about to learn a lot more about the the stylin', profilin', limousine ridin', jet flyin', kiss-stealin', wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun!

ESPN announced today that its 30 for 30 on wrestling legend Ric Flair will debut on Nov. 7.

Follow Follow SI Wrestling on Facebook

The network also dropped the first trailer, which features appearances by The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and HHH.

It shouldn't be a surprise that it looks like the Nature Boy has quite a story to tell about his storied career.