Woooo! ESPN Just Released The Trailer For Ric Flair's '30 For 30' And It Looks Awesome
We're all about to learn a lot more about the the stylin', profilin', limousine ridin', jet flyin', kiss-stealin', wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun!
ESPN announced today that its 30 for 30 on wrestling legend Ric Flair will debut on Nov. 7.
The network also dropped the first trailer, which features appearances by The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and HHH.
WOOOOOO!!! It's official… Our #30for30, #NatureBoy, on @RicFlairNatrBoy will debut November 7th on ESPN.— ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) July 26, 2017
Details: https://t.co/xRepS0jTGC pic.twitter.com/Pua4OZcdK3
It shouldn't be a surprise that it looks like the Nature Boy has quite a story to tell about his storied career.