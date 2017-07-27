Extra Mustard

Anthony Scaramucci Owns a Stake in the Mets and a Famous Mike Piazza Jersey

0:33 | MLB
Mets Trade Lucas Duda to Rays
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Anthony Scaramucci's relationship with baseball runs deep.

The new White House Communications Director, who has been in the news after a vulgar interview with The New Yorker, has taken to Twitter in the past to air grievances with his favorite team.

But Scaramucci, who grew up on Long Island, isn't just your average disgruntled Mets fan; he owns a minority stake in the team. According to Newsday, Scaramucci teamed up with two other investors to buy a 4% share in the Mets in 2012—a share that is valued at up to $20 million.

The ties run even deeper. Last year, Scaramucci was part of a group that paid $365,000 for Mike Piazza's game-worn jersey from the Mets' first post-9/11 game in New York, in which Piazza hit the game-winning home run.

Scaramucci promised Mets fans that the jersey would rotate between three places: the 9/11 museum/memorial in downtown Manhattan, the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Mets museum at Citi Field. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters