Anthony Scaramucci Owns a Stake in the Mets and a Famous Mike Piazza Jersey
Anthony Scaramucci's relationship with baseball runs deep.
The new White House Communications Director, who has been in the news after a vulgar interview with The New Yorker, has taken to Twitter in the past to air grievances with his favorite team.
.@mets .@nymets The Pain is Unbearable!! #worstbullpenever— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 13, 2014
But Scaramucci, who grew up on Long Island, isn't just your average disgruntled Mets fan; he owns a minority stake in the team. According to Newsday, Scaramucci teamed up with two other investors to buy a 4% share in the Mets in 2012—a share that is valued at up to $20 million.
The ties run even deeper. Last year, Scaramucci was part of a group that paid $365,000 for Mike Piazza's game-worn jersey from the Mets' first post-9/11 game in New York, in which Piazza hit the game-winning home run.
True @Mets fans with the @mikepiazza31 jersey on its way to the @baseballhall @RaySalomone pic.twitter.com/JIeGYC5gZO— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 18, 2016
Scaramucci promised Mets fans that the jersey would rotate between three places: the 9/11 museum/memorial in downtown Manhattan, the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Mets museum at Citi Field.