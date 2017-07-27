Extra Mustard

Who Wears Short Shorts? Cam Newton Wears Short Shorts

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Russell Westbrook may have topped our 2017 Fashionable 50, but Cam Newton is making a strong case to challenge for the top spot next year.

The pioneer of the man-romper showed up to a press conference at Panthers training camp on Thursday rocking a fedora, skin-tight white tee and shorts. Really, really short plaid shorts.

After an MVP-winning 2015 season, Newton struggled a bit last year. But if his wardrobe is any indication, his confidence has not taken a hit. And why should it? He's 28 years old with a $100 million contract and a build that would make any Greek god envious. 

Do your thing, Cam. 

