Here's your proof that if Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky ever gets tired of basketball, he might be able to swing a second career on the diamond. The former Wisconsin star showed off his arm at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field last night by hitting 85 mph with a pitch, and he even won $100 in the process.

So I bet @alexander__flood 100$ I could throw 85... #Winning #Force #Power #Velocity #NoAccuracyTho #HeWontPayMe A post shared by Frank Kaminsky III (@fskpart3) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

A few things here. One, those radar guns are likely not accurate, so maybe Kaminsky's friend can welch out of this on a technicality. Two, Kaminsky's motion and windup leave a lot to be desired. Three, that pitch would've broken that poor batter's arm. But hey, it still went 85 mph on the dot (which is more than most can do), and a bet's a bet, so Kaminsky goes home with a fresh Benjamin in his wallet. Maybe he can spend it on pitching lessons?