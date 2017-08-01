Extra Mustard

After Being Dissed by Manager, Freddy Adu Announces He Won't Sign with Polish Club

0:57 | Soccer
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

After he burst onto the scene at age 13—prompting a certain magazine to refer to him as "America's soccer prodigy"—Freddy Adu's career has been confusing, winding and, above all, disappointing.

That's putting it lightly. Really, really lightly.

Adu has played for 13 teams without really finding a home at any of them, and he's been without a club since playing for the NASL's Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2014. While he was once thought of as a sure bet to play in multiple World Cups, Adu played in zero and hasn't suited up for the U.S. national team since 2011. 

Adu, who is somehow still just 28 years old, seemed to be catching a break by securing a trial with Sandecja Nowy Sącz, a Polish team that has just been promoted to the country's top division. The club could very well have been entertaining the idea of brining in Adu simply for publicity, a possibility that ticked off the side's manager, Radosław Mroczkowski. 

Per ESPN's translation, here's what Mroczkowski had to say: 

"It's a joke," Mroczkowski told Polish website Sportowefakty.pl. "I read in the media about his trial. I asked the sporting director [Arkadiusz Alexander] why he did not tell me anything [about Adu]. After all, he sent me a text message that there 'will be a player on trial' and that they all knew. Marketing knew, the staff at the club knew... Only the coach did not know who the trialist was."

The manager also reportedly referred to Adu an "old vacuum cleaner." 

Adu responded to the manager's comments with a string of Tweets, announcing he won't participate in the trial.

No matter how you feel about the man's soccer ability, you have to admire how upbeat he is after all this. 

