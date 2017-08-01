Extra Mustard

MJ, Pippen Reunite at Jordan's Flight School Camp

It's been a long time since NBA fans have seen Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on the court together.

The two Hall of Famers reunited briefly on Sunday as Pippen attended Michael Jordan's Flight School camp event in California.

MJ and Pippen had some of the kids who attended the camp participate in a shooting competition with them.

Of course, Jordan and Pippen led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championship as teammates in the 1990's and were also teammates on the original Dream Team that brought home the gold medal in the 1992 Summer Olympics.

