Christian McCaffrey Did Some Video Game Stuff To Luke Kuechly

Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Carolina Panthers fans have to be salivating about the upcoming season after seeing what rookie Christian McCaffrey did in practice on Wednesday.

The eight-overall pick in this year's draft showed off some impressive moves while going against linebacker Luke Kuechly:

Get open? Check.

Catch a pass? Check.

Spin move to get free? Check?

Juke move to get free again? Check?

It's going to be a long year for defenses going against the talented running back from Stanford.

Accurate.

 

