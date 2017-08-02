Carolina Panthers fans have to be salivating about the upcoming season after seeing what rookie Christian McCaffrey did in practice on Wednesday.

The eight-overall pick in this year's draft showed off some impressive moves while going against linebacker Luke Kuechly:

Get open? Check.

Catch a pass? Check.

Spin move to get free? Check?

Juke move to get free again? Check?

McCaffrey got Luke with the juke moves pic.twitter.com/q7IA1s6EU0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 2, 2017

It's going to be a long year for defenses going against the talented running back from Stanford.

Christians going to have LBs looking like this after some plays pic.twitter.com/vomTRDzNJp — Christian Gutierrez (@Kidcolombia_21) August 2, 2017

Accurate.