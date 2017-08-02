Christian McCaffrey Did Some Video Game Stuff To Luke Kuechly
Carolina Panthers fans have to be salivating about the upcoming season after seeing what rookie Christian McCaffrey did in practice on Wednesday.
The eight-overall pick in this year's draft showed off some impressive moves while going against linebacker Luke Kuechly:
Get open? Check.
Catch a pass? Check.
Spin move to get free? Check?
Juke move to get free again? Check?
McCaffrey got Luke with the juke moves pic.twitter.com/q7IA1s6EU0— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 2, 2017
It's going to be a long year for defenses going against the talented running back from Stanford.
Christians going to have LBs looking like this after some plays pic.twitter.com/vomTRDzNJp— Christian Gutierrez (@Kidcolombia_21) August 2, 2017
Accurate.