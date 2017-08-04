We have four words for Ralph Macchio and William Zabka: You're The Best Around.

The two actors, who famously played Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in Karate Kid have signed on to star in a reboot of the movie. There is a catch, though. The 1984 film will become Cobra Kai, a 10-episode series that will air on YouTube Red starting in 2018.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

"The series, set to bow in 2018, is set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and revolves around a down and out Johnny who, seeking redemption, reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. It reignites his rivalry with a now-successful Daniel, who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita). The half-hour comedy follows the duo addressing demons from their past and present frustrations — through (what else?) karate."

While we're all in on this, it will be a little bit difficult to look at Daniel the same way after seeing Macchio's brilliant performance in a 2010 Funny or Die video.