Extra Mustard

A 'Karate Kid' Revival Is Happening And Two Key Actors Are In

Jimmy Traina
39 minutes ago

We have four words for Ralph Macchio and William Zabka: You're The Best Around.

The two actors, who famously played Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in Karate Kid have signed on to star in a reboot of the movie. There is a catch, though. The 1984 film will become Cobra Kai, a 10-episode series that will air on YouTube Red starting in 2018.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

"The series, set to bow in 2018, is set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and revolves around a down and out Johnny who, seeking redemption, reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. It reignites his rivalry with a now-successful Daniel, who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita). The half-hour comedy follows the duo addressing demons from their past and present frustrations — through (what else?) karate." 

While we're all in on this, it will be a little bit difficult to look at Daniel the same way after seeing Macchio's brilliant performance in a 2010 Funny or Die video.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters