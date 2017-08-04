A 'Karate Kid' Revival Is Happening And Two Key Actors Are In
We have four words for Ralph Macchio and William Zabka: You're The Best Around.
The two actors, who famously played Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in Karate Kid have signed on to star in a reboot of the movie. There is a catch, though. The 1984 film will become Cobra Kai, a 10-episode series that will air on YouTube Red starting in 2018.
"The series, set to bow in 2018, is set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and revolves around a down and out Johnny who, seeking redemption, reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. It reignites his rivalry with a now-successful Daniel, who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita). The half-hour comedy follows the duo addressing demons from their past and present frustrations — through (what else?) karate."
While we're all in on this, it will be a little bit difficult to look at Daniel the same way after seeing Macchio's brilliant performance in a 2010 Funny or Die video.