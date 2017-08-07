Beyonce shared the first picture of her twins, Sir and Rumi, a few weeks ago on Instagram.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

For some reason, Dirk Nowitzki waited until Sunday to have some fun with the photo, by including himself with a selfie stick.

We appreciate the attempt at humor here, but if we're being fair, this wasn't as good as Nowtizki's last social media effort.