Dirk Nowitzki Photoshopped Himself Into a Famous Bey Pic
Beyonce shared the first picture of her twins, Sir and Rumi, a few weeks ago on Instagram.
For some reason, Dirk Nowitzki waited until Sunday to have some fun with the photo, by including himself with a selfie stick.
We appreciate the attempt at humor here, but if we're being fair, this wasn't as good as Nowtizki's last social media effort.
Everyone is posting pics from their workouts! So here it goes: summer grind on my new bike.... pic.twitter.com/rSl1y45SN1— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 21, 2017