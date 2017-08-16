Extra Mustard

Here's Video of a Solid Contender for Worst First Pitch Ever

The guy throwing out the first pitch at the Red Sox game today beat cancer, and that is fantastic.

What's not fantastic are his throwing skills, or lack thereof.  In fact, he might be the most dangerous man in Boston...with a baseball in his hand. 

I mean, it just couldn't have gone any worse. Huge overthrow that hit a poor unsuspecting photographer in the nether regions. This is a legitimate contender for worst first pitch of all time, but he's got some solid competition. 

Here's 50 Cent proving that he feels way more comfortable In Da Club than On Da Mound.

And Josh Jackson:

Back to our photographer friend, who deserves a raise for snapping the following picture:

This guy was so committed to his job that he ignored a hard ball thrown from more than 20 yards away heading right for his junk. May we all attack our professions with the same fervor. 

