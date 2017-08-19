WATCH: Hamburg Player Injures Himself Celebrating Goal
Oh, how quickly fortunes can change.
Hamburg SV's Nicolai Muller was enjoying a dream start to the Bundesliga season, having scored the opening goal in the eighth minute to put his side up 1-0 on Augsburg.
Naturally, Muller wanted to celebrate his achievement. He opted for a pirouette-type thing and uh, let's just say he didn't exactly stick the landing.
gol sevinci sirasinda kendini sakatlayan oyuncu. #HSVFCA pic.twitter.com/pN5rdoXV5i— Onur G. (@bjkonurjm) August 19, 2017
Muller had to come off shortly after that debacle. Hopefully he's alright, and let this serve as caution that safety must come first when celebrating a goal. Just ask these guys.