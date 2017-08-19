WATCH: Hamburg Player Injures Himself Celebrating Goal

Oh, how quickly fortunes can change.

Hamburg SV's Nicolai Muller was enjoying a dream start to the Bundesliga season, having scored the opening goal in the eighth minute to put his side up 1-0 on Augsburg.

Naturally, Muller wanted to celebrate his achievement. He opted for a pirouette-type thing and uh, let's just say he didn't exactly stick the landing.

Muller had to come off shortly after that debacle. Hopefully he's alright, and let this serve as caution that safety must come first when celebrating a goal. Just ask these guys.