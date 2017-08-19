Extra Mustard

Jay-Z Says He Bought Three Pairs of Lonzo Ball's Big Baller Brand ZO2's

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

LaVar Ball and his decision to charge $495 for the Big Baller Brand ZO2's—Lonzo Ball's signature shoe—has received a ton of hate from a ton of people. Jay-Z, however, is not one of those people. 

The rapper, media mogul and sports agency owner said in a sit-down with Jet Lag TV that he bought three pair of the ZO2's and that he supports LaVar Ball's entrepreneurial spirit. 

"LaVar Ball said I'm gonna start my own company. Everybody's like, 'you should sign to Nike!' Now, he may go about things wrong. Hey may rub everything—but I bought three pairs. Why did I buy three?...That man has a vision of his own. 

"Why wouldn't I support him? He feels like [his son Lonzo] got a big enough name and a big enough brand that they can do it. Nike had to start somewhere." 

I think Jay might be missing the point a bit here. People aren't upset that LaVar and Lonzo decided to go their own way. People are upset because by pricing the shoe at $500, you deny the vast majority of young basketball players the opportunity to buy it. They just can't afford it. Jay-Z has more than $800 million, so yeah, he won't notice the $1500 he dropped. 

 

