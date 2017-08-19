LaVar Ball and his decision to charge $495 for the Big Baller Brand ZO2's—Lonzo Ball's signature shoe—has received a ton of hate from a ton of people. Jay-Z, however, is not one of those people.

The rapper, media mogul and sports agency owner said in a sit-down with Jet Lag TV that he bought three pair of the ZO2's and that he supports LaVar Ball's entrepreneurial spirit.

Jay-Z speaking on Lavar Ball and Nike pic.twitter.com/Q5rbkvKzll — J E T L A G (@JetlagTV) August 19, 2017

"LaVar Ball said I'm gonna start my own company. Everybody's like, 'you should sign to Nike!' Now, he may go about things wrong. Hey may rub everything—but I bought three pairs. Why did I buy three?...That man has a vision of his own.

"Why wouldn't I support him? He feels like [his son Lonzo] got a big enough name and a big enough brand that they can do it. Nike had to start somewhere."

I think Jay might be missing the point a bit here. People aren't upset that LaVar and Lonzo decided to go their own way. People are upset because by pricing the shoe at $500, you deny the vast majority of young basketball players the opportunity to buy it. They just can't afford it. Jay-Z has more than $800 million, so yeah, he won't notice the $1500 he dropped.