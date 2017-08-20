Extra Mustard

Brock Lesnar Defends Universal Title, Will Stay In WWE After SummerSlam Win

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Brock Lesnar defended his Universal title by defeating Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a fatal four-way match at SummerSlam on Sunday night at the Barclays Center.

Lesnar scoerd a pinfall on Reigns after hitting an F5 in the center of the ring.

It is no surprise that Lesnar won as his contract with WWE runs through next year's WrestleMania and he remains suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a positive test for a banned substance at UFC 200 in July 2016. He has five months remaining on his suspension.

Here are some of the highlights from the match:

Lesnar was recently challenged by Jon Jones following his victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. A fight between Jones and Lesnar is probably not likely until 2018.

