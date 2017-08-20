These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Brock Lesnar defended his Universal title by defeating Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a fatal four-way match at SummerSlam on Sunday night at the Barclays Center.

Lesnar scoerd a pinfall on Reigns after hitting an F5 in the center of the ring.

It is no surprise that Lesnar won as his contract with WWE runs through next year's WrestleMania and he remains suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a positive test for a banned substance at UFC 200 in July 2016. He has five months remaining on his suspension.

Here are some of the highlights from the match:

Now EVERY one of @BraunStrowman's opponents in this #Fatal4Way match has received his devastating POWERSLAM! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7c8zRfzASf — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 21, 2017

Lesnar was recently challenged by Jon Jones following his victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. A fight between Jones and Lesnar is probably not likely until 2018.