Extra Mustard

Chris Christie Out of Running to Replace Mike Francesa at WFAN

0:39 | Tech & Media
Report: Chris Christie being considered to replace Mike Francesa
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

New Jersey governor Chris Christie will not be replacing Mike Francesa in the WFAN booth. 

The New York Daily News reported Saturday that WFAN had taken Christie out of the mix for a job vacancy that would have begun when longtime host Mike Francesa stepped down at the end of the year. Christie denied the legitimacy of that report, and then said Sunday that he declined an approach by WFAN.

Christie has been a regular fill-in for the New York-based station in the past and was known as one of the station’s potential candidates to replace Francesa. While in office, he is prohibited from negotiating future employment.

"After considering the other options that I have been presented with for post-gubernatorial employment, I declined their request to do additional shows,” Christie said, according to NorthJersey.com. “I made station executives aware that while I would be happy to continue to fill in for Boomer when asked and when available, that they should no longer consider me as a candidate interested in any job at WFAN when I leave the governorship. I made that clear to them prior to leaving for my family vacation two weeks ago."

