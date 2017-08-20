LeBron James leapt off a boat to help one of his friends get back on board when he noticed that someone had gone missing from his group, Vogue's Robert Sullivan recalls from a story told to him by Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union.

Union says that she was vacationing with Wade and James in the Bahamas during a recent off-season trip. James and Wade have famously vacationed together with Chris Paul as members of the famous "Banana Boat crew."

"Some, including Wade, were ocean-shy, city-born and not as strong at swimming as LeBron." Sullivan writes. "(“LeBron, it turns out, is Aquaman!” Union says.) Eventually, the group got out in the water, though at the end of the swim, when everyone was back in the boat, LeBron took a count and noticed a man missing, immediately diving back in. “He literally brings our friend back, like something out of an episode of Baywatch,” Union says. “Because he’s that guy, and when you see that, you know he is not going to leave these at-risk kids behind or an NBA player snorkeling. He’s that guy who dives in.”

The movie "Aquaman" is currently in production and while Jason Momoa, the actor who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, is set to play the superhero, LeBron James would have been a good fit too.