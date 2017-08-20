Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot

In a weirdly amusing stupid piece of not-fake news, Breitbart posted a photo of German soccer star Lukas Podolski.

More amusingly, the story it was attached to had nothing to do with Lukas Podolski.

“Spanish Police Crack Gang Moving Migrants On Jet Skis,” the story read. Podolski is neither Spanish Police, nor a member of a crack gang, nor a member of a Spanish police crack gang, nor a migrant on a jet ski.

Podolski was once on a jet ski, however, hence this photo. He recently retired from the German national team and plays in Japan after a long career in Europe, starring for Arsenal and Bayern Munich, among other teams.

Will somebody tell Steve Bannon and the other geniuses at @BreitbartNews that the guy on the picture is German soccer star Lukas Podolski pic.twitter.com/zWqoQDBg3s — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) August 20, 2017

The mistake was quickly corrected, apparently.

Breitbart's editors note on the article is... pic.twitter.com/pKVyyCzZeb — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 20, 2017

There’s no evidence...yet...at least. Give it a couple days.