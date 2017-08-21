Nick Saban: Why Alabama can never have a down year

1. Many people have solar eclipse fever today. (You can watch a livestream of the eclipse on TIME.com's Facebook and YouTube page.) Of course, football coaches, being the bizarre people that they are, can't be bothered with something that isn't directly related to football.

Alabama coach Nick Saban says he'll just catch the thing on TV.

Nick Saban sounds so excited for the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/zg7WyvW7nt — Saturday Down South (@SDS) August 20, 2017

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp doesn't know when the eclipse is supposed to take place. Neither did Ravens coach, John Harbaugh.

On the eve of the #SolarEclipse, here's a clip from when Gamecocks head @CoachWMuschamp was asked about the eclipse

cc: @PFTCommenter pic.twitter.com/17w2taTxog — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 20, 2017

Eagles defensive end, Chris Long, though, has his eclipse glasses and is ready to go.

Safety first #headsafety #eyesafety #eclipse #lit A post shared by Chris Long 🆑⚡️ (@laflamablanca95) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Dwight Howard has eclipse jokes.

Just Waiting 4 Social Media 2B Lit Up w/ Crazy Eclipse Posts 🤔#SolarEclipse2017 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌚 pic.twitter.com/PRbwwE6MJk — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) August 21, 2017

So does Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Just a little word to the wise. This is how NOT to watch the eclipse today! #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/GAIgB9gi2s — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 21, 2017

Lastly, whether you care about the eclipse or not, you should definitely check out this great cover of Total Eclipse of the Heart by Metallica. (UPDATE: I'm an idiot and this is fake. But it's still worth watching.)

2. Thanks to the NFL loosening up its celebration rules a little bit, we can now get choreographed bits like this one from the Chiefs over the weekend.

TD celebrations using the ball as a prop? 👍 Yep, that's allowed now.



🏀 ⬆️ 🗑 pic.twitter.com/PSFkUbYmSQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 19, 2017

3. Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander used emojis to let everyone know he thinks the baseball are juiced this season.

4. Oh, yes, you do, Tom. Yes. You. Do.

Tom Brady on @KirkAndCallahan asked thoughts of Roger Goodell reportedly getting contract extension: "Nope. I don't have any thoughts." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) August 21, 2017

5. LeBron James is not only the best basketball player in the world, but he's also a total pro at handling TMZ.

6. Mardy Fish messed with the Game of Thrones crowd and it didn't go well for him.

Never seen Game of Thrones. What am I missing besides dungeons and dragons?? — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) August 21, 2017

Aggressive responses to an honest Q. Confirmation on clientele https://t.co/4wmGZWsfCS — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) August 21, 2017

7. A New York City sports-talk radio show had a complete meltdown on the air last Friday.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Braun Strowman almost killed Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam last night.