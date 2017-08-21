Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Sports Figures Weigh In On The Solar Eclipse

Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. Many people have solar eclipse fever today. (You can watch a livestream of the eclipse on TIME.com's Facebook and YouTube page.) Of course, football coaches, being the bizarre people that they are, can't be bothered with something that isn't directly related to football.

Alabama coach Nick Saban says he'll just catch the thing on TV.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp doesn't know when the eclipse is supposed to take place. Neither did Ravens coach, John Harbaugh.

Eagles defensive end, Chris Long, though, has his eclipse glasses and is ready to go.

Safety first #headsafety #eyesafety #eclipse #lit

A post shared by Chris Long 🆑⚡️ (@laflamablanca95) on

Dwight Howard has eclipse jokes.

So does Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Lastly, whether you care about the eclipse or not, you should definitely check out this great cover of Total Eclipse of the Heart by Metallica. (UPDATE: I'm an idiot and this is fake. But it's still worth watching.)

2. Thanks to the NFL loosening up its celebration rules a little bit, we can now get choreographed bits like this one from the Chiefs over the weekend.

3. Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander used emojis to let everyone know he thinks the baseball are juiced this season.

4. Oh, yes, you do, Tom. Yes. You. Do.

5. LeBron James is not only the best basketball player in the world, but he's also a total pro at handling TMZ.

6. Mardy Fish messed with the Game of Thrones crowd and it didn't go well for him.

7. A New York City sports-talk radio show had a complete meltdown on the air last Friday.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Braun Strowman almost killed Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam last night.

