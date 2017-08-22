Extra Mustard

Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Grammy-nominated singer, Demi Lovato, will do the national anthem honors before the highly anticipated Floyd Maywather-Conor McGregor fight on Saturday, Aug. 26, in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old pop star is a known MMA fan and once dated fighter, Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

Lovato is a favorite of Major League Baseball, having previously belted out the national anthem before Game 4 of the 2015 World Series, Game 4 of the 2012 World Series and Game 5 of the 2011 World Series.

