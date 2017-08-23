These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

David and Victoria Beckham continue to come to terms with the fact that their son Brooklyn is leaving the nest, and to deal with the new life change, they are documenting every last second spent with the 18-year-old.

As Brooklyn officially began his academic career at New York City's Parson's School of Design on Tuesday, proud dad David proved that he's just like any other excited parent, as he snapped photos of his son's first day on campus.

Keen to capture every moment of the special occasion, the former athlete attempted to swap roles with Brooklyn and played photographer, sneaking in snaps of the teen while the pair explored the school's surrounding Greenwich Village neighborhood.

Becks, who adapted to his surroundings in a mustard yellow beanie, denim-on-denim, and sky blue kicks, took several phone photos of the new student. Brooklyn appeared to be embarrassed by the whole ordeal, and walked ahead of his dad during the campus tour.

“It’s really exciting,” Brooklyn said of his new adventure in N.Y.C. to GQ. “I kind of live in the moment. I don’t think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I’ll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that.”

Good luck, Brooklyn!

