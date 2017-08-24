Extra Mustard

LeBron James Has A Strong Message For People Burning Jerseys

PSA: Stop Burning Your Jerseys
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Like pretty much every sane and reasonable person, LeBron James has had enough of the jersey burning thing. He's particularly peeved about Celtics fans burning Isaiah Thomas jerseys after he was traded to Cleveland as part of the Kyrie Irving deal.

James, during a five-tweet vent session on Thursday, also defended Gordon Hayward, who bolted Utah for Boston, while explaining that the sport of basketball is a business.

The King has spoken.

