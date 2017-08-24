Like pretty much every sane and reasonable person, LeBron James has had enough of the jersey burning thing. He's particularly peeved about Celtics fans burning Isaiah Thomas jerseys after he was traded to Cleveland as part of the Kyrie Irving deal.

James, during a five-tweet vent session on Thursday, also defended Gordon Hayward, who bolted Utah for Boston, while explaining that the sport of basketball is a business.

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better.... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say "get them up out of here". Man beat it! When "we".... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it's "cowardly" "traitor", etc but when it's on the other side it's "business" huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness🚀 #Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

The King has spoken.