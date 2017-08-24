Netflix announced it has renewed the college football-focused documentary series Last Chance U for a third season.

The new season will join the Independence Community College (Kan.) Pirates as they enter the upcoming season, after spending the last two years with East Mississippi Community College. The show highlights the stories of junior college players, many of whom come from difficult backgrounds, as they chase their dreams on the gridiron.

“While we now have the opportunity to head to Kansas, we hope to revisit the people we’ve grown to love over the past two seasons of Last Chance U,” said director Greg Whiteley in a statement. “We are forever grateful to the talented team at East Mississippi Community College who dedicated months of their lives in Scooba and trusted us to tell their incredible stories.”

Last season, Independence had its first winning season in more than a decade under new head coach Jason Brown, a former NFL quarterback from Compton, Calif. Among the team’s players are former Florida State quarterback recruit Malik Henry.

The show’s first two seasons were successful and noted for their degree of access to players and coaches, with many of the players at East Mississippi going on to play Division I football on bigger stages.