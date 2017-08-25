The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. As I said earlier this week, the Robert Lee-ESPN controversy really was much ado about nothing: An overreaction by ESPN to save an employee from a day of social media mocking. Nothing more, nothing less. However, a much bigger story to keep an eye on going forward is a lawsuit that was brought against the World Wide Leader by former tennis broadcaster, Doug Adler. ESPN fired Adler after he said, “You see Venus move in and put the guerrilla effect on ... charging," while calling an Australian Open match in January. According to Adler and his wrongful termination suit, his comment got misinterpreted as "gorilla" instead of "guerrila" and now his career is over after ESPN failed to support him and cut his loose.

Adler explained his stance on the Today Show Friday and it looks like he is more than ready for a fight.

“Why did you file the lawsuit?” -@MLauer



“They killed me. They made me unemployable.” –Doug Adler on ESPN lawsuit pic.twitter.com/aYWPOINeYq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 25, 2017

2. Stone Cold Steve Austin is my guest on this week's Off The Board podcast. You can get a full summary of the interview here or listen below. It's also available for download on iTunes, SoundCloud and Sticher.

3. Solid training camp hijinks by Cowboys offensive lineman, Joe Looney.

That's a big Zeke.#DallasCowboys​ backup offensive lineman Joe Looney​ came out to practice today, dressed as @EzekielElliott​.#Cowboys pic.twitter.com/jHOHFs9CCE — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 22, 2017

4. With Blake Bortles likley losing his starting job to Chad Henne of all people, let this great stat sink in.

Blake Bortles has thrown 69 touchdown passes in his career.



Only 5 of them came with the Jaguars actually leading. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) August 24, 2017

5. The Texans are in New Orleans to play the Saints and J.J. Watt felts the ups and downs are partaking in the area's famous beignets.

6. People think Browns players don't accomplish anything positive, but this is quite a feat for offensive lineman, Joe Thomas.

7. The racial tension in this country is a serious subject. But, my goodness, watching Gronk try to break it all down is just wonderful.

8. If you'd like to save $100, skip the Mayweather-McGregor fight Satuday and just watch this Claymation battle.

9. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of my interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin, here is one of the all-time great bits between him and Mr. McMahon.