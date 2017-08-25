Extra Mustard

Watch: Small Child Asks Brad Stevens Why He Traded Isaiah Thomas

0:49 | NBA
Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas: A Tale of Two Ballers
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

We must all burn our idols one day (although it doesn’t mean we need to burn their jerseys).

This kid seems to have taken the Isaiah Thomas trade hard, and he put his investigative hat on in a Q&A session with Celtics coach Brad Stevens at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. (where this year’s induction is soon to take place).

He put Stevens directly on the spot, asking why he traded Thomas, and representing a chunk of the Boston fan base in the process, I’d wager.

“That’s an excellent question,” Stevens responded. “Here’s what I’ll tell you, is that what he did in Boston the last two-and-a-half-years was incredible, I said earlier what he’s meant to me, what I think of him, how great he’s been in the locker room, what kind of teammate he’s been, and those are all really really hard decisions. That’s the hard part about being a professional basketball coach, I’ve stared at the wall many times and thought, man, having guys in college for three or four years and knowing exactly when they’re going is a pretty good way of doing things.”

That’s a solid answer. Just don’t ask about the Nets pick, kids.

