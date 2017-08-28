Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Many People Are Unhappy With FOX Sports For Hirnig Michael Vick

0:49 | Tech & Media
Jamie Horowitz out at FOX Sports amid investigation of sexual harassment claims
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. Lost amid the combination of Mayweather-McGregor hype, a summer Friday, our ridiculous President a few other things, it was reported Friday afternoon that FOX Sports hired Michael Vick. The new was confirmed by the network on Sunday. Vick will appear on FOX's first pregame show that airs before the regular pregame show each Sunday. Given that Vick served 18 months in prison for his involvement in a dog fighting ring, 1) this makes him a perfect hire for FOX (Hello, Ray Lewis!) and, 2) people are upset.

One Change.org petition calling for FOX to cut ties with Vick already has more than 35,000 signatures. And a Twitter search of "Vick Kapernick" will lead you to many more angry and confused people, who don't understand why torturing dogs is forgivable, but kneeling during the national anthem to bring awareness to police brutality gets you blackballed. Ironically, FOX probably loved the fact that Vick got FS1 some attention when he went on one of its hot take shows to say that Colin Kaepernick should cut his hair if he wants a job in the NFL. Of course, Vick was already given a second chance by the NFL after he got out of prison, but many people still don't think he should have a job in football. How do you feel about FOX hiring Vick?

2. Speaking of Kaepernick, Sports Business Journal has new story out explaining once again why the former 49ers quarterback did not have an impact on NFL ratings last season.

3. It brings me great joy to type this next sentence: Here's an oral history of Jim Harbaugh's appearance on Saved By The Bell.

4. It seems Tom Brady does not want another "friend" controversy. Floyd Mayweather said the two are "close friends" and they Face Timed late last week.

Today, Brady says the two are not great friends.

5. Preach, Joe Thomas. Preach.

6. What can you say about the devastation taking place in Houston? The images have been surreal and people are going through hell. If you're looking for any silver lining, there are plenty of good people out there doing everything they can to help. Some of the rescues, sampled below, will leave you in awe. If you'd like to help, you can do so very easily by just texting "RED CROSS" to 90999 and it will automatically donate $10, which will be added on to your phone bill. Or check out what J.J. Watt is doing and drop a donation there.

7. If you're a WWE fan from the Attitude Era, you should check out the very fun interview I did with Stone Cold Steve Austin, who shared his thoughts on a wide variety of topics, including his favorite memories, working with The Rock, Vince McMahon, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jim Ross and much more.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: There's been a lot of talk lately about Daniel Bryan returning to the ring. It's amazing to look back at how over he was with the WWE Universe before injuries ended (for now) his in-ring career.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters