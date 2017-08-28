The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. Lost amid the combination of Mayweather-McGregor hype, a summer Friday, our ridiculous President a few other things, it was reported Friday afternoon that FOX Sports hired Michael Vick. The new was confirmed by the network on Sunday. Vick will appear on FOX's first pregame show that airs before the regular pregame show each Sunday. Given that Vick served 18 months in prison for his involvement in a dog fighting ring, 1) this makes him a perfect hire for FOX (Hello, Ray Lewis!) and, 2) people are upset.

One Change.org petition calling for FOX to cut ties with Vick already has more than 35,000 signatures. And a Twitter search of "Vick Kapernick" will lead you to many more angry and confused people, who don't understand why torturing dogs is forgivable, but kneeling during the national anthem to bring awareness to police brutality gets you blackballed. Ironically, FOX probably loved the fact that Vick got FS1 some attention when he went on one of its hot take shows to say that Colin Kaepernick should cut his hair if he wants a job in the NFL. Of course, Vick was already given a second chance by the NFL after he got out of prison, but many people still don't think he should have a job in football. How do you feel about FOX hiring Vick?

2. Speaking of Kaepernick, Sports Business Journal has new story out explaining once again why the former 49ers quarterback did not have an impact on NFL ratings last season.

3. It brings me great joy to type this next sentence: Here's an oral history of Jim Harbaugh's appearance on Saved By The Bell.

4. It seems Tom Brady does not want another "friend" controversy. Floyd Mayweather said the two are "close friends" and they Face Timed late last week.

Today, Brady says the two are not great friends.

Tom Brady on @KirkAndCallahan on Floyd Mayweather saying two are great friends: No, I've met him a couple of times. He's a great fighter. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) August 28, 2017

5. Preach, Joe Thomas. Preach.

@joethomas73 Joe! Why are your uniform pants so much baggier than everyone else's? My wife wants to know. — Darrin Max Threlkeld (@DarrinMaxT) August 28, 2017

If ninjas r the quickest + most nimble warriors of all time (baggy pants), then why would I wear tight and restrictive pants? To look cool?😂 https://t.co/cIzfXEyCyX — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 28, 2017

6. What can you say about the devastation taking place in Houston? The images have been surreal and people are going through hell. If you're looking for any silver lining, there are plenty of good people out there doing everything they can to help. Some of the rescues, sampled below, will leave you in awe. If you'd like to help, you can do so very easily by just texting "RED CROSS" to 90999 and it will automatically donate $10, which will be added on to your phone bill. Or check out what J.J. Watt is doing and drop a donation there.

Dear God some people give me such hope:



REPORTER: What are you going to do?



HERO: I'm gonna save some lives.pic.twitter.com/Qj2nmvCD97 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 27, 2017

AMAZING RESCUE: A person was holding on to their car and trying to survive when two men saved him on the Katy Frwy https://t.co/pIUUByO9QM pic.twitter.com/42JevueFc3 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 28, 2017

This man helping this woman from the floodwaters to her wheelchair is the America I love.



🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/e6YL6mD1mB — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 27, 2017

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

7. If you're a WWE fan from the Attitude Era, you should check out the very fun interview I did with Stone Cold Steve Austin, who shared his thoughts on a wide variety of topics, including his favorite memories, working with The Rock, Vince McMahon, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jim Ross and much more.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: There's been a lot of talk lately about Daniel Bryan returning to the ring. It's amazing to look back at how over he was with the WWE Universe before injuries ended (for now) his in-ring career.