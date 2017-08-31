Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Giancarlo Stanton Is Having One Hell Of A Year

Jimmy Traina
27 minutes ago

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. Forget the 51 home runs and 110 RBIs. Giancarlo Stanton's best performance in 2017 may be this very graphic and possibly NSFW music video with Lexy Panterra. In the clip for Panterra's song, So Good, the Marlins slugger channels his inner porn star and gets quite frisky with Panterra.

2. The newest episode of my Off The Board podcast features legendary broadcaster, Brent Musburger. The former play-by-play man, who now hosts a daily radio show, My Guys In The Desert, on SiriusXM channel 204, talked about his worst gambling loss, the time he got burned betting a national anthem prop bet, the Week 1 NFL lines, whether he thinks the Patriots can top 12.5 wins, what Tony Romo should do in his first year as a CBS analsyt and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher

3. As the college football season gets set to kick off this weekend, even though last weekend did count, here is one of the most remarkable stats you will ever see in the gambling world.

4. Remember Phillies first baseman, Ryan Howard? The slugger is now hitting walk-off home runs for the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Rockies Class AAA affiliate.

5. This was very well done by Steelers running back, Le'Veon Bell.

6. Sad news to report. Kevin Harlan will no longer do play-by-play of fans running on the field.

7. After you listen to my Brent Musburger podcast, carve out an hour to watch Jerry Seinfeld on Norm MacDonald's web show

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The night that changed the Monday Night Wars: Mick Foley, aka Mankind, wins the WWF title for the first time in his career.

