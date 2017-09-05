The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. You may have have seen a couple of headlines several weeks ago about Tim Tebow turning the corner in his baseball career as a Mets minor leaguer.

"Tim Tebow's no circus act: He's a real Mets prospect," declared the New York Post on July 26.

"Tim Tebow has already proved his haters wrong about his stint in baseball," was a ridiculous headline on For The Win on July 24.

"Tim Tebow continues to rake, crushing a walk-off home run in a Minor League game," was the over-the-top headline on MLB.com on July 13.

Well, now it's time for a little reality check. Tebow's overall numbers for his first completed season were as follows: .226 average, eight home runs, 52 RBIs, and 126 strikeouts in 126 games.

While those stats are rough, things get much, much uglier when you look at how he finished out the year. After those screaming headlines turned him into Babe Ruth thanks to a 12-game hitting streak in mid-July, Tebow completely collapsed, going through a 3-for-44 slump in August. For the month, overall, he went 19 for 105 (.181) with no homers.

But Tebow did help the Mets set some attendance records for their minor league team, so it wasn't a totally lost season. Plus, he's already on to his regular job as an analyst on the SEC Network.

2. Giancarlo Stanton hit his 53rd home run of the season yesterday. It was a crazy opposite field laser that broke a camera.

This is the camera that Giancarlo Stanton busted with his 53rd HR. pic.twitter.com/WR38YkIXcA — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 5, 2017

3. Awful Announcing has the local radio calls from UCLA and Texas A&M after the Bruins insane comeback win against the Aggies Sunday night. They are definitley worth a listen.

4. Baseball needs more of this. Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer threw a strike to White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia during an at-bat yesterday and then told him to get back in the box after he stepped out. Bauer then struck out Garcia and told him to make his way to the dugout and even showed the him the way.

Trevor Bauer: Telling Avisail Garcia to get Back in the Box...then Telling him to go sit down. 😳 pic.twitter.com/t3vTk5L2ui — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 4, 2017

5. Scott Van Pelt put together this retrospective of the best "bad beats" from last college football season and it was fantastic.

Some of the best BAD BEATS of the last year. Watch and enjoy, https://t.co/cLvBJcNC0S — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) September 4, 2017

6. It's so fitting that after basically every Mets players has been injured this season that Lady Gaga would end up on the DL after playing at Citi Field.

Lady Gaga performed at her concert at Citi Field and got sick, and you're telling me the #Mets aren't cursed? https://t.co/FdwPh7GhqJ — FalseMets (@FalseMets) September 4, 2017

7. If you missed it over the holiday weekend, the legendary Brent Musburger joined me on the Off The Board podcast. We talked gambling for 45 minutes and discussed some NFL win total over/unders and Week 1 betting lines. It's a must-listen before Thursday's season kickoff. You can listen on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or below.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you've never seen this 1995 video of Paul Heyman brilliantly and accurately predicting how WCW would go out of business, you should watch it now.