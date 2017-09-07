The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. Football is back and so are the ridiculous injuries. The one we're going to tell you about, though, doesn't involve a player. Hawaii assistant coach Sean Duggan ended up with a dislocated elbow and fractured wrist after a celebratory chest bump with freshman defensive lineman Viane Moala. Duggan was extremely pumped up that Moala blocked a kick and the exuberance led to a very powerful collision. Despite the injuries, Duggan will travel with the team for their game this Saturday at UCLA.

Hawaii Assistant Coach Suffers Broken Wrist, Dislocated Elbow Doing Chest Bump Celebration With Massive Lineman pic.twitter.com/VzmnqiaMEK — Josh Pacheco (@RealJoshPacheco) September 7, 2017

2. SI's media guru, Richard Deitsch joined me on this week's Off The Board Podcast to discuss Craig Carton's arrest, the latest FS1 controversy, the ESPN vs. FS1 PR battle, SI's Sportman Of the Year award, NFL media stories to watch this season and much more. You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher. Please subscribe and review if you enjoy it.

3. The Jets' odds to win the Super Bowl this season are 1,000 to 1. This is an unheard of number in Vegas and the New York Post did a good story on getting reaction from Jets players and head coach Todd Bowles, who offered up this truly laughable quote: “Me and the players don’t worry about outside noise, Gambling is illegal anyway, so we’re definitely not looking at Vegas odds. We don’t worry about that stuff. People get paid for that. People get paid to talk. We get paid to play and coach and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The old, "Gambling is illegal" card, huh? The only reason anyone is going to watch a Jets game this year is because they have a monetary investment in their game, so just relax, Todd.

4. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan worked blue during his press conference yesterday while talking about which players would start in the season opener on against Carolina on Sunday.

This is the funniest thing you'll see in a 49ers press conference this year. And honestly, it's kinda refreshing behavior. He's not a robot. pic.twitter.com/3KkaoMmBrl — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) September 6, 2017

5. I tweeted a short clip of Chris "Mad Dog" Russo going ballistic over the Red Sox cheating via an Apple Watch last night, but you really need to take eight minutes out of your day to watch the full eight-minute performance. It is extramordinarly.

I have no problem with gamesmanship, but what the Red Sox did was COMPLETELY out of line #HighHeat https://t.co/j8n7ROqX5L — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) September 7, 2017

6. The WWE always does a great job with its charity work. So it's no surprise this video, for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, hits a home run as six patients get transformed into their own WWE Superstar characters.

7. Chris Jericho told Rich Eisen yesterday that he thinks The Rock will definitely run for President. Please save us, Great One.

Does @IAmJericho think his former #WWE rival @TheRock will one day run for President? Just listen: pic.twitter.com/MNbexnd98T — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 6, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of the 2017 NFL season kicking off tonight, here's a look back at the time Ben Roethlisberger guest hosted Monday Night Raw and joined DX.