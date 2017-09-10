Who Will Breakout and Disappoint This Season?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano may want to prep for the right team next time. In his postgame press conference, Pagano said the team got its "a--" kicked by the "49ers," according to ESPN's Mike Wells.

"We got our a---- kicked," Pagano said. Credit to the 49ers and coach McVay."

Watch his postgame comment below:

Chuck Pagano says the Colts got their ass kicked by the 49ers... they played the Rams pic.twitter.com/fX89OhdRiB — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 10, 2017

Let's break that statement down.

We got our a---- kicked

Fact check: Correct. The Colts dropped their season opener 46–9.

Credit to the 49ers...

Fact check. Incorrect. The Colts lost to the Los Angeles Rams.​

...and coach McVay

Fact check: Sorta correct. Sean McVay is the coach of the Rams but not the coach of the 49er.

The Colts don't play the Rams until Week 5 on October 8. Pagano seems to be excited.