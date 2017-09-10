Extra Mustard

Chuck Pagano Says Colts Got 'a----' Kicked By 49ers, They Played The Rams

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano may want to prep for the right team next time. In his postgame press conference, Pagano said the team got its "a--" kicked by the "49ers," according to ESPN's Mike Wells. 

"We got our a---- kicked," Pagano said. Credit to the 49ers and coach McVay."

Let's break that statement down.

We got our a---- kicked

Fact check: Correct. The Colts dropped their season opener 46–9.

Credit to the 49ers...

Fact check. Incorrect. The Colts lost to the Los Angeles Rams.​

...and coach McVay

Fact check: Sorta correct. Sean McVay is the coach of the Rams but not the coach of the 49er.

The Colts don't play the Rams until Week 5 on October 8. Pagano seems to be excited.

