Bobby "The Brain" Heenan has died at the age of 72, according to a tweet by wrestling announcer Jim Ross.

"The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me," Ross wrote on Twitter. "I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease."

The WWE has not confirmed Heenan's death.

Heenan reportedly had a few medical complications from battling cancer in recent years. The iconic manager and broadcaster was diagnosed with cancer in 2002 and has also battled tongue cancer.

Other members of the wrestling community also paid tribute to Heenan on Twitter.

Bobby Heenan just passed away a few hours ago. He was the best ever at what he did. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan... The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby The Brain Heenan. Greatest colour commentator in wrestling history, and it's not even close. pic.twitter.com/08Nyn6E3HL — Wrestle w/o context (@wresnocontext) September 17, 2017

I just heard @JRsBBQ tweet the one & only @BobbyHeenan_ passed. Bobby named The Diamond Cutter💎 Thank Brother I'm eternally Grateful❤️ DDP — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) September 17, 2017

RIP to Bobby Heenan. The greatest wrestling manager of all time and an innovator of comedy in wrestling. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) September 17, 2017

Rest in Peace Bobby Heenan. Such an important thread in the fabric that is the professional wrestling of my youth! — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 17, 2017

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.