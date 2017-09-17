Extra Mustard

Report: WWE Icon Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Dies At 72 Years Old


Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan has died at the age of 72, according to a tweet by wrestling announcer Jim Ross.

"The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me," Ross wrote on Twitter. "I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease."

The WWE has not confirmed Heenan's death.

Heenan reportedly had a few medical complications from battling cancer in recent years. The iconic manager and broadcaster was diagnosed with cancer in 2002 and has also battled tongue cancer.

Other members of the wrestling community also paid tribute to Heenan on Twitter.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

