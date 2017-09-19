Extra Mustard

Colorado Springs Police Looking for Runner Accused Of Pooping In Public

Chris Chavez
27 minutes ago

Police officers in Colorado Springs are looking for a jogger that is accused of pooping in local neighborhoods, according to local ABC affiliate KSAT 12.

The runner has been dubbed "The Mad Pooper" after residents claim that the woman dedicated outside of their home and was spotted by children.

"I put a sign on the wall that's like 'please, I'm begging you, please stop,'" one of the residents said. "She ran by it like 15 times yesterday, and she still pooped."

Think of the kids!

If caught, the runner could be charged for public defecation and indecent exposure.

"It's abnormal, it's not something I've seen in my career," Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti told KKTV. "For someone to repeatedly do such a thing...It's uncharted territory for me."

Sgt. Sharketti must not be a runner because this happens all the time. It's just that this particular jogger isn't smart about where they went. Run to the next-available porta-potty, pop into a McDonald's or if you're out on a trail then go way behind in the bushes. You can't just go out in the open on someone's front lawn. That's how you end up with a manhunt and potentially on a list.

