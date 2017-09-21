Wrestling legend Ric Flair recently overcame a serious health scare, as years of excessive drinking caught up to him and brought the 68-year-old to the brink of death.

Flair appeared on the Dan LeBatard show and gave details of his drinking habit, which he said progressed throughout his career but insisted he never drank before he worked.

"If you're ready for this... It would be like putting—because I've done all the math and figured it out with my accountant—between 3,700 and 4,000 calories worth of booze, soda or a splash of cranberry, in my body every day. It'd be like 20 drinks a day," Flair said.

"Ten days on life support, it'll wake you up, man," Flair said of moving past his drinking days.

Flair was hospitalized in August, and rumors circulated that he had a heart attack or heart surgery. Those rumors turned out to be false, but Flair was put in a medically induced coma after he showed early signs of kidney failure and seemed on the verge of congestive heart failure. Flair had part of his bowel removed and doctors told his family that he had less than a 50 percent chance of surviving.

Charlotte Flair, Ric's daughter, told SI Now that her father was expected to return home on Thursday.

“I had one vice,” Flair told Sports Illustrated just days before the hospitalization. “I’m not going to point my finger at anybody else. My vice was drinking. I didn’t have any pain issues, addiction problems, marijuana, cocaine, nothing like that. It’s a fact that I kept myself up all night and always had a good time.”