Traina Thoughts: NFL Has A Mess On Its Hands With Chargers In L.A.

Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

1. Obviously, all thoughts today are with the people who were killed or injured in the Las Vegas shooting last night, along with the police and hospital workers and all other first responders. I have nothing profound or important to say after another tragedy like this, and everything that follows this item is completely frivolous and insignificant, but hopefully it can provide you with a little bit of a distraction from the madness going on today.

2Thanks goodness the NFL made sure to stick TWO teams in Los Angeles, even though nobody there cares about football. One of the things you may have missed among all the action on Sunday was the Eagles-Chargers game in L.A. becoming a home game for Philadelphia. "LET'S GO EAGLES," bellowed throughout the game, the fans started a "DE-FENSE" chant when Philly needed a third-down stop and groaned anytime the Chargers did something positive.

After the Eagles came away with a 26-24 win, they added insult to injury by mocking the Chargers for their lack of homefield advantage.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos couldn't wait to high-tail it out of San Diego and this is what he gets. And, of course, Roger Goodell and the league were there to support the move. TNow they all have a full-fledged problem on their hands, because the scene at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., yesterday was embarrassing and sad.

3. Here is your weekly clip of Tony Romo predicting the future.

And here's Tony losing his mind over the best catch from Sunday's action.

4Seems like he deserves this after hitting 59 home runs. 

5. You really have to have no fear when you whip out your phone during a game while on Nick Saban's sideline.

6. We'd totally be down with Bradley Cooper playing Vince McMahon in the upcoming biopic about the lord of the WWE.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: We missed the boat recently by not posting any vintage clips of Bobby Heenan with Gene Okerlund. We'll fix that right now.

BONUS ITEM: Expect a lot of points tonight between the Redskins and Chiefs. Over 49 would be a wise investment.

