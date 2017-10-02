1. Obviously, all thoughts today are with the people who were killed or injured in the Las Vegas shooting last night, along with the police and hospital workers and all other first responders. I have nothing profound or important to say after another tragedy like this, and everything that follows this item is completely frivolous and insignificant, but hopefully it can provide you with a little bit of a distraction from the madness going on today.

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

2. Thanks goodness the NFL made sure to stick TWO teams in Los Angeles, even though nobody there cares about football. One of the things you may have missed among all the action on Sunday was the Eagles-Chargers game in L.A. becoming a home game for Philadelphia. "LET'S GO EAGLES," bellowed throughout the game, the fans started a "DE-FENSE" chant when Philly needed a third-down stop and groaned anytime the Chargers did something positive.

#Eagles coach Doug Pederson says in ALL of his years with Eagles as player, assistant & HC he can't remember Fans Taking over like they did pic.twitter.com/rhDPoUDdwx — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 2, 2017

After the Eagles came away with a 26-24 win, they added insult to injury by mocking the Chargers for their lack of homefield advantage.

We wish you were here, but it sounds like most of you were. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TeQaaAH5qM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2017

We appreciate all the Eagles fans in LA! Great family win!!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ipGOzntJeg — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) October 2, 2017

Another tough road win.. Wasn't pretty but found a way to WIN‼️ S/o to the Eagles fans for making it a home game. #birdgang #ganggreen — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) October 2, 2017

Philly fans WE appreciate y'all! This was a home game, we was just on the beach!!!! — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) October 2, 2017

Chargers owner Dean Spanos couldn't wait to high-tail it out of San Diego and this is what he gets. And, of course, Roger Goodell and the league were there to support the move. TNow they all have a full-fledged problem on their hands, because the scene at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., yesterday was embarrassing and sad.

3. Here is your weekly clip of Tony Romo predicting the future.

Hes type elite lol RT @RAIDERS: @tonyromo are you from the future? pic.twitter.com/ote3EZGYXZ — Wannn Stark (@__Wannn) October 2, 2017

And here's Tony losing his mind over the best catch from Sunday's action.

get you a girl that gets excited about you like tony romo gets excited about football pic.twitter.com/dr3XzzxzWm — 🇰🇷 (@EarthIsFIat) October 1, 2017

4. Seems like he deserves this after hitting 59 home runs.

That's a wrap 2017 season! I'm proud of my boys for grinding it out. Only thing on my schedule now is Tacos & Tequila 😎 ✌🏽 A post shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

5. You really have to have no fear when you whip out your phone during a game while on Nick Saban's sideline.

#Alabama Strength & Conditioning Coach Scott Cochran Takes Cell Phone From A Media Member 😁 pic.twitter.com/kD9UQT62BJ — InsideBamaRecruiting (@RTRnews) October 1, 2017

6. We'd totally be down with Bradley Cooper playing Vince McMahon in the upcoming biopic about the lord of the WWE.

Bradley Cooper Offered Role as Vince McMahon in Upcoming Biopichttps://t.co/a9qN6AQk8v pic.twitter.com/xHdY7IxH1R — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 30, 2017

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: We missed the boat recently by not posting any vintage clips of Bobby Heenan with Gene Okerlund. We'll fix that right now.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: Expect a lot of points tonight between the Redskins and Chiefs. Over 49 would be a wise investment.