Diddy Offers to Buy the NFL

Diddy says he wants

By Scooby Axson
October 12, 2017

Rap mogul Diddy says he wants to buy the entire NFL.

Whether he is serious about his proposal is up for debate.

"I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league!" Diddy said on Twitter.

"A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan," Diddy added. "Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!!"< "SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!!" he concludes.

Of course, Diddy, or P. Diddy or Puffy, is referring to the protest of the NFL players that kneel before the playing of the national anthem, which will be discussed at next week's owners' meetings.

Forbes estimates Diddy is worth $820 million and says the average NFL team is worth $2.5 billion, up 8% over last year.

So if Diddy wants to buy the league, he will have to come up with a whole lot more benjamins.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters