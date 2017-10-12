Rap mogul Diddy says he wants to buy the entire NFL.

Whether he is serious about his proposal is up for debate.

"I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league!" Diddy said on Twitter.

"A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan," Diddy added. "Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!!"< "SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!!" he concludes.

I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

Of course, Diddy, or P. Diddy or Puffy, is referring to the protest of the NFL players that kneel before the playing of the national anthem, which will be discussed at next week's owners' meetings.

Forbes estimates Diddy is worth $820 million and says the average NFL team is worth $2.5 billion, up 8% over last year.

So if Diddy wants to buy the league, he will have to come up with a whole lot more benjamins.