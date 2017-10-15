Westbrook, Collison Wear 'White Men Can't Jump' Halloween Costumes

Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison put together fabulous 'White Men Can't Jump' halloween costumes

By Scooby Axson
October 15, 2017

Halloween is still two weeks away, but that doesn't mean you can't get a head start on showing your costume. 

Case in point, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and veteran forward Nick Collison, who may have already won the trophy for best costume. 

Westbrook and Collison dressed up like Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle, the main character in the 1992 movie "White Men Can't Jump," with Collison posting pictures on his Instagram account.

Its pretty! Its soooo pretty!! Happy early Halloween!

A post shared by Nick Collison (@nicholascollison) on

No word if they are taking their talents to compete for $5,000 at a local tournament or if King and Duck will show up on an NBA court soon.

