Traina Thoughts. Not Everyone Is Happy About Justin Timberlake Performing At The Super Bowl

:Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

With Justin Timberlake performing at this year's Super Bowl, Janet Jackson fans are fuming about the NFL's hypocrisy.

By Jimmy Traina
October 23, 2017

1. The NFL confirmed Sunday that Justin Timberlake would be the halftime entertainment at this season's Super Bowl. As you all know, Timberlake performed at the game in 2004 and famously ripped off part of Janet Jackson's shirt to expose her right breast just while singing the line, "Gonna get you naked by the end of this song," from Rock Your Body. (If you'd like to read about just how monumental this whole thing was, I strongly recommend this SI piece.) This caused a lot of problems for the NFL and CBS, which aired the game, but Timberlake is getting his second chance. This is not sitting well at all with Jackson fans, who feel like Janet is still getting treated unfairly for the controversial moment. 

Many of those people haven taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Timberlake and The Shield.

2. Joe Thomas' consecutive snaps streak came to end Sunday, but his sense of humor is still top notch.

3. The Lambeau Leap got a little too personal for Packers running back Aaron Jones yesterday.

4. You can tell that Tony Romo realized his bosses probably don't want him saying "pissed" on the air just as he started to say it. 

5. This is what happens when you think you can get cute and mess with The Rock.

6. Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta has gotten rid of his beard and he looks like a completely different person.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Welcome back, Kurt Angle.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: Yes, 49 is a lot of points, but I still like the over in tonight's Redskins-Eagles game.

