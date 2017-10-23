1. The NFL confirmed Sunday that Justin Timberlake would be the halftime entertainment at this season's Super Bowl. As you all know, Timberlake performed at the game in 2004 and famously ripped off part of Janet Jackson's shirt to expose her right breast just while singing the line, "Gonna get you naked by the end of this song," from Rock Your Body. (If you'd like to read about just how monumental this whole thing was, I strongly recommend this SI piece.) This caused a lot of problems for the NFL and CBS, which aired the game, but Timberlake is getting his second chance. This is not sitting well at all with Jackson fans, who feel like Janet is still getting treated unfairly for the controversial moment.

Many of those people haven taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Timberlake and The Shield.

The only thing I want out of @jtimberlake on the #SuperBowl stage is an apology for ruining @JanetJackson career. #Justintimberlake pic.twitter.com/EemiVAQNUz — Dante Dcasso (@DanteDcasso) October 23, 2017

Why is Justin Timberlake being invited to perform again when Janet Jackson is banned for life for something that was entirely his fault🙄 pic.twitter.com/5btOvDZDKq — Oak•LAD•GSW (@legendary_hoe) October 23, 2017

"JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE WILL DO THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW!!!"



Janet Jackson: pic.twitter.com/sH3auJPd3i — ♦️DeusEx Machina♦️ (@Aveey_D_Ladyz) October 23, 2017

If Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl show doesn't start with a long apology to Janet Jackson, I'm throwing my TV out https://t.co/O4yMYU7Hmj pic.twitter.com/2q1Qs0XeQm — Splinter (@splinter_news) October 23, 2017

Maybe not the best year to serve up more White/Black Double Standard and invite Justin Timberlake to Super Bowl while Janet Jackson's banned pic.twitter.com/nHmFWQuJ4V — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 23, 2017

I'm going to listen to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears during the Justin Timberlake Halftime show as an act of civil disobedience — Julia Ghoulia (@muddymudskipper) October 23, 2017

the only way justin timberlake can do this half time show w/ any class is to have janet jackson up there too & let her be the queen she is. — matt nathanson (@mattnathanson) October 23, 2017

I'm not watching the Super Bowl half-ass-half-time show with Timberflake. I'll be live tweeting @JanetJackson videos. #JusticeForJanet — OliviaPopesBlkFriend (@LivsBlackFriend) October 23, 2017

#NFL What about #JanetJackson ? She didn't rip off her own shirt. Shouldn't that matter? Might have to miss my first #superbowl2018 This is crap. — Snafuzled@rf (@SnafuedGirl73) October 23, 2017

Unless Justin Timberlake starts his set by introducing Janet Jackson with an apology and then continues watching quietly while she does 12 minutes of her catalog solo, the Super Bowl can keep this halftime show. — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) October 23, 2017

Janet Jackson better come out at half time, rip off Justin's jeans, and make his dick fly out. That's the only fair way to do it. — Kassie Smith (@heykasswhatsup) October 23, 2017

2. Joe Thomas' consecutive snaps streak came to end Sunday, but his sense of humor is still top notch.

The Geneva convention on torture (confinement, stress positions) was just violated when they wedged me into that MRI tube for 2 hrs. Yikes! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 23, 2017

3. The Lambeau Leap got a little too personal for Packers running back Aaron Jones yesterday.

4. You can tell that Tony Romo realized his bosses probably don't want him saying "pissed" on the air just as he started to say it.

Tony Romo saying Dalton is pissed on TV is freaking awesome!! Steelers own the Bungals!!! pic.twitter.com/ErAAK0bMt9 — Dan Torrance (@DanTorrance7) October 22, 2017

5. This is what happens when you think you can get cute and mess with The Rock.

Congrats to my good bud @RealKurtAngle and his return tonight to a @WWE ring. Special athlete and great human being. Have FUN brotha #WWETLC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017

😂 👏🏾 I like the dry wit

Correct, I do in fact know wrestling isn’t real. Thats why I said “have fun”. I also know, you can go fuck yourself. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017

6. Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta has gotten rid of his beard and he looks like a completely different person.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Welcome back, Kurt Angle.

BONUS ITEM: Yes, 49 is a lot of points, but I still like the over in tonight's Redskins-Eagles game.