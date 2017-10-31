Traina Thoughts: Kevin Love And Kate Bock As Sting And Hulk Hogan Is Awesome

You must see Kevin Love as Sting and Kate Bock as Hulk Hogan.

By Jimmy Traina
October 31, 2017

1. With all due respect to my colleague and good friend, Andy Gray, he's out of his mind. Gray, who writes Hot Clicks while also running the SI Vault and SI Swimsuit page, said this morning that his favorite costume from LeBron James' Halloween party last night was Isaiah Thomas dressed as Easy-E. Wrong. That would be fake news.

The best costume, by far, from party was Kevin Love as Sting and girlfrieind/SI swimsuit model, Kate Bock, as Hulk Hogan.

Seriously, Kevin Love IS Sting. Well done.

2. Giancarlo Stanton seems to really enjoy Halloween We've now seen him in three different costumes.

There was this one, in which he talked about shaving his legs and butt hair.

👹🍑✂️

A post shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on

He went '70s for a great performance of Stayin' Alive.

Stayin Alive🕺🏽

A post shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on

And today he's Popeye.

3. When Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores a touchdown, we all win, because it means we're going to get some kind of outstanding dance celebration, as was the case last night.

4. Apparently, the Astros Game 5 World Series win was so insane that Carlos Correa blacked out.

5. The Knicks are actually not an embarrassment at the moment, but their high-fives still need a little work.

6. Shaquille O'Neal guested hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and he was pretty good. He even went after the GOAT during his monologue, saying, "Hosting a late night show is a new thing for me. It's like when Michael Jordan decided to play baseball, except I'm gonna be good at this."

7. Today is Vanilla Ice's 50th birthday. We honor him by posting the greatest quote from an MTV interview ever.

8. Back in the old days when I wrote Hot Clicks, I posted this video every Halloween. I'm continuing the tradition in Traina Thoughts.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

BONUS ITEM: The Dodgers will win tonight to force a Game 7.

